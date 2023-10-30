Infrared Sensor Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 11.51% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the infrared sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.51% between 2021 and 2028.The prime factors propelling the infrared sensor market growth are growing awareness of the benefits of infrared sensors, such as their accuracy, reliability, and non-contact nature, increasing demand for infrared sensors in emerging markets, and growth in automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare domains.Infrared sensors are used to detect and measure infrared radiation, which is a type of electromagnetic radiation that is invisible to the human eye. The market is driven by the increasing demand for infrared sensors in various industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial automation. The growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes in the region also contribute to the market growth.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in April 2023, NEC Corporation developed the world's first highly sensitive uncooled infrared image sensors using high-purity semiconductor nanotubes for infrared detection. This breakthrough is made possible by NEC's proprietary extraction technology for semiconductor nanotubes.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type the global infrared sensor market is divided into active and passive. The passive segment is expected to have the highest growth in the global infrared sensor market during the forecast period. Passive sensors are the most widely used type of infrared sensor, and they are used in a wide range of applications, including security and surveillance, automotive, and industrial automation.Based on application the global infrared sensor market is divided into motion detectors, proximity sensors, optical power meters , radiation thermometers, night vision devices , and others. The night vision devices segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the global infrared sensor market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for night vision devices from the military, law enforcement, and security industries. Night vision devices are also being increasingly used in the consumer electronics industry for applications such as night vision cameras and camcorders.Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to capture a significant share of the global infrared sensor market. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive and consumer electronics industries. These industries are major consumers of infrared sensors. Governments in the Asia Pacific region are promoting the use of infrared sensors in various applications to improve energy efficiency, security, and environmental monitoring. Businesses and consumers in the Asia Pacific region are becoming more aware of the benefits of infrared sensors, such as their accuracy, reliability, and non-contact nature.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the infrared sensor market, that have been covered are ABB, Amphenol, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Omron Corporation, Panasonic, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, STM Electronics, TE Connectivity.The market analytics report segments the infrared sensor market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoActiveoPassive.BY APPLICATIONoMotion DetectorsoProximity SensorsoOptical Power MetersoRadiation ThermometersoNight Vision DevicesoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ABB.Amphenol.Excelitas Technologies Corp.Honeywell International Inc..Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.Omron Corporation.Panasonic.Raytheon Technologies Corporation.STM Electronics.TE ConnectivityExplore More Reports:.Air Pressure Sensor Market:.Global Radar Sensor Market:.Capacitive Sensor Market:

