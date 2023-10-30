Embattled Saint Luke Institute Newly-Named Defendant In Child Sexual Abuse Litigation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boyhood Photo: David Schappelle, Survivor-Plaintiff

Timestamped Filed Complaint of Survivor David Schappelle

Alleged negligence by pedophile-priest“treatment” center cited in Survivor's Maryland Court filing

- Attorneys for Survivor David Schappelle

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Saint Luke Institute, the embattled Silver Spring-based“treatment” center for pedophile-priests, has joined the Archdiocese of Washington, and one of its parishes, as a defendant in the serial sexual abuse lawsuit filed by a survivor under Maryland's Child Victims Act (CVA). The Amended Complaint (Schappelle v. Archdiocese of Washington, Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Case No. C15CV23003696) was just filed on behalf of Survivor David Schappelle by his legal team from Jenner Law , Grant & Eisenhofer, and Baird, Mandalas, Brockstedt & Federico. It is the first filing under the CVA to name the archdiocese-affiliated Saint Luke, which touts its dedication to“fostering healthy ministers for a vibrant Catholic church”, as a defendant.

David Schappelle, 46, of Ellicott City, is a former parishioner at St. Rose of Lima, Gaithersburg. That parish was his boyhood church. David (right) was only nine-years young in 1986 when he was targeted, groomed, repeatedly sexually abused, and threatened at gunpoint, by serial predator Father Wayland Yoder Brown (at the time in“treatment” at Saint Luke for his admitted pedophilia). The updated filing adds defendant Saint Luke, detailing the link between Brown, and the facility, specifically its abject failure to prevent the notorious pastor from abusing Mr. Schappelle – and other parish children – and its negligent concealment from law enforcement of his perverse actions. Mr. Schappelle, according to the multi-count filing, has suffered horrific physical and emotional wounds; it is only in recent years he has been able to confront the abuse and undergo intensive counseling. Seeking transparency, justice and accountability through the courts, Mr. Schappelle is married and the father of five.

Steven J. Kelly (Grant & Eisenhofer), Robert K. Jenner (Jenner Law), and Phil Federico, (BMB&F), said following the latest filing,“The savage, life-altering sexual abuse of Mr. Schappelle, and the disgraceful disregard by the defendants for his safety and welfare, cries out for justice as provided by the Child Victims Act. Pedophile-priest Brown died in prison in 2019 while serving a long sentence, but we know, and will argue to a jury, that he should have been stopped long before he had the opportunity to brutalize David Schappelle at St. Rose of Lima. It's time the conspiracy of silence, perpetuated by the defendants, including Saint Luke Institute, that enabled Brown, and at least one other predator priest at St. Rose of Lima, was brought to light in a courtroom.”

The complaint, seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages, alleges that,“As a direct result of Saint Luke Institute's failure to report Brown's abuse of young children, to prevent him from interacting with children and/or to warn Mr. Schappelle or his parents of the danger posed by Brown, plaintiff was harassed and sexually exploited, abused, raped and battered by Brown.”

In addition to the attorneys noted above, the legal team includes Kathleen Kerner, Elisha Hawk, Mary Beth Diaz, paralegal (Jenner Law); Beth Graham, Suzanne Sangree, Gordon Novod (G&E); Brent Ceryes, Wray Fitch and Catherine Cramer (BMB&F).

Robert Jenner

Jenner Law

+1 301-980-0067

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn