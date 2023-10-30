               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Momentum Art Labs Powered By Graffiti+: A World First In Graffiti Art And Digital Innovation Opens In Chicago


10/30/2023 9:03:53 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DIGITAL GRAFFITI

Momentum Art Labs honors the rich history of graffiti. It offers a legal, inclusive space.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Momentum Art Labs , in collaboration with Graffiti+, proudly announces the world's first full digital graffiti and art learning space right in the heart of Chicago. This revolutionary concept combines the age-old traditions of graffiti with cutting-edge Graffiti+ technology, setting a new precedent in the art world.

The Space and the Vision

Located in Pilsen, Chicago, Momentum Art Labs provides a legal canvas for graffiti artists in a city where graffiti has often clashed with legal boundaries. Powered by Graffiti+, the space serves as a beacon for artistic freedom and a unique educational hub for all.

A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Momentum Art Labs honors the rich history of graffiti, shaping a future where it transcends its past. It offers a legal, inclusive space, embodying the spirit of graffiti within the innovative framework of Graffiti+. Chicago's graffiti legends and modern tech enthusiasts will find common ground in this one-of-a-kind space.

Community Engagement and Education

Leveraging Graffiti+ technology, Momentum Art Labs is dedicated to creating an artistic community connected through real experiences. It's about personal growth, creativity, and inclusiveness, all enabled by the advanced capabilities of Graffiti+.

Inclusive and Safe Environment

The space is designed as a sanctuary for all, where creativity, diversity, and community flourish. Graffiti+ technology enhances the artistic experience, making it accessible and engaging for everyone.

About Momentum Art Labs and Graffiti+

Momentum Art Labs, powered by Graffiti+, is more than a step forward; it's a visionary leap in the art world. It represents a world-first concept weaving together graffiti culture, digital innovation, community, and inclusiveness. Graffiti+ is the groundbreaking technology that brings this vision to life, enabling a unique artistic experience.

Momentum Art Labs opening video

