Travel Gig Launches Happipassport Bonus Vacation Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HappiPassport

Affiliates can now earn bonus vacations simply for sharing HappiTravel with others!

- Camaron Corr, PresidentMISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Travel Gig, LLC announced the expansion of its widely acclaimed affiliate program which offers lucrative compensation for sharing the world's premier wholesale travel platform, HappiTravel®, with others. The program now offers affiliates the ability to earn multiple vacations each year on top of the existing cash commissions paid for customer referrals.New affiliates can qualify for the Jet Setter Bonus Vacation within 21-days of enrolling and receive a 4-night Mexico Luxury Resort Vacation simply for referring a handful of HappiTravel® customers. Affiliates can choose from top tier resorts in Acapulco, Mazatlan, Puerto Penasco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Vallarta, and Cancun. The vacation includes accommodations for 2 adults and 2 children.The company's disruptive Rewards Plan has the industry buzzing as a result of its“One Team, One Dream” approach that rewards Affiliates for helping other Affiliates. Travel Gig's innovative mobile application has been expanded to include a new HappiPassportTM module designed to allow Affiliates to earn multiple additional vacations each year, simply by helping other Affiliates. Each time an Affiliate earns the Jet Setter Bonus the referring Affiliate earns a HappiStampTM. Each time an Affiliate accumulates 4 stamps they will receive a 7-night Luxury Vacation for up to 4-adults at their choice of over 3,500 destinations worldwide.For each bonus vacation Affiliates pay only the taxes and a small processing fee and can choose from available dates for their trip within 24-months.“We just do things different at Travel Gig... and we love our Affiliates,” exclaimed CTO, Mike Darling.“Now you can earn as many vacations a year as you want to take, and all for simply helping someone else to do the same. For some people it's all about the money, but for others the whole reason they want the money is to take a vacation... now you can have both at Travel Gig!”Travel Gig® and HappiTravel® both have no monthly fees, no catches, and no gotcha's. Travel Gig's revolutionary Powerline model empowers affiliates to benefit together and share in the revenue from HappiTravel® customer upgrades company wide.“It's never been easier to earn an amazing vacation,” added President, Camaron Corr.“Combined with the cash rewards already available to Affiliates, it's no wonder Travel Gig has become the ultimate gig for side income. We're just getting started... don't sleep on this one!”About HappiTravel®HappiTravel® is the world's premier wholesale travel platform, providing mainstream consumer access to book travel at rates previously unavailable to the public. Third party HappiScienceTM studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It's experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think you shouldn't have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha's. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit .About Travel Gig®At Travel Gig® we're passionate about helping people afford amazing vacations and helping you to earn an income doing it! Our innovative technology and revolutionary rewards plan give you a true unfair advantage. There are many travel companies, but only one Travel Gig®. Part time, full time, some of the time, all of the time... there's nothing like a great gig. For more information, visit .

Jimmy Cazin

Travel Gig, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram