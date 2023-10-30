(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Disruption in the Age of AI

AI Expert Curt Doty announced as a speaker for the upcoming AImpact 2023 Virtual conference on November 7-9, 2023.

- Hailey WilsonLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- How does one begin to fathom the precipice the world is on when it comes to disruption that AI is wreaking globally across every type of business vertical? AI Expert Curt Doty announced as a speaker for the upcoming AImpact 2023 Virtual conference on November 7-9, 2023.Curt was an early adopter in generative AI once ChatGPT came out in late November last year. Here it is almost a full year later and the impact is steeper than a hockey stick curve. Having worked in web3 for the prior two years, Curt was disappointed in the confusion and corruption in the decentralized world of Crypto and NFTs but was hopeful about the democratization of the Internet's next version. Once he experimented with ChatGPT and MidJourney, he immediately recognized the potential and inevitable ubiquity.Being tired of the startup community after some successes and a few disastrous failures, he decided to NOT go down the product development route. Instead, his insight was that education was most important for adoption. Mainly at the corporate level as layoffs were already happening. The potential of upskilling the world of business and the world of creatives seemed more important than joining the race of a thousand releases per week of AI Powered apps.Curt formed a new consultancy RealmIQ for Change Management in an AI world.AI is revolutionizing the business landscape, disrupting traditional processes, technologies, and goals of organizations. However, implementing AI integration can be a complex and challenging task, requiring a robust change management approach. Change management, in the context of AI integration, refers to a systematic way of dealing with the transformation brought about by AI adoption. Under the tagline“Adopt or Perish” Curt forged ahead and signed on AI experts from Germany to Singapore, started a podcast“RealmIQ: SESSIONS” now on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeart Podcasts, Amazon Music and has blogged continuously with his newsletter MediaSlam. Now one of LinkedIn's AI Top Voices, Curt's community of 11K+ gets to stay informed on the intersection of Design, Content and Technology.Hailey Wilson, Founder of AImpact says,“AI is reshaping the professional landscape. At AImpact 2023, alongside Curt, we're poised to demystify this transition, empowering individuals to harness AI's potential seamlessly. Our collaborative ethos is about fostering a realm where AI amplifies, not replaces, the human endeavor. Curt's visionary stance aligns with this, making his participation a valuable intersection of insight and actionable knowledge for all attendees.”Curt met Hailey at Women in AI and was immediately impressed by her. Hailey has created the type of inclusive space for the AI Expert and AI Novice community that was exactly what he had been looking for. Within the AImpact community, Curt found not just an embracing community but also professional alignments, shared ideals and a belief in the empowering future of Generative AI. She invited him to speak at AImpact 2023 as a speaker and also as a pre-event, he led the Eternal Optimists team at The Great Debate, an AImpact Event, where a formal debate structure highlighted the chasm between the Doomsday scenario and the possibilities of a bright future that embraces AI. The other AI officianados were Max Rascher, Jeff Boortz and Darren Gibb.In his talk Disruption in the Age of AI, Curt reassures us,“We have been here before. Relax. We will get through it. Recognize the historical times we are in by analyzing tech disruption through history, going back to the Gutenberg Press. We are now in the Age of AI and the more you can understand context, the better we can put humanity at the center.” Look for his talk Day 1, Nov 7, 11-11:30am and 2-2:30 ET. Buy your tickets and use the code CURTD to get a discount.About RealmIQRealmIQ is a Curt Doty Company. Founder Curt Doty focuses on Branding, marketing and product development with a client roster that has included most of Hollywood and multiple Fortune 500 companies. His new consultancy RealmIQ was formed to help companies manage the complexities that AI has presented. Creating AI operations and providing AI Workshops for Agencies and corporations leverages his branding and marketing consulting skills.

