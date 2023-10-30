Petland, Inc. Awarded BBB's Highest Honor For Ethics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland, Inc. has been awarded the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Ohio's 2023 Torch Award for Ethics. Headquartered in Chillicothe, OH, Petland is a member of BBB's Central Ohio chapter. Petland has been publicly recognized for "having practices in place to elevate its commitment to ethical business." Petland, Inc. was among 27 finalists representing the central Ohio market in consideration for the award.

Petland President & CEO Joe Watson (R) accepts the company's 2023 BBB of Central Ohio Torch Award for Ethics from BBB of Central Ohio's CEO Judy Dollison.

"For 57 years, Petland has been living its mission to match the right pet with the right person and to meet the needs of both," said Petland President and CEO Joe Watson. "To be selected by the judges and BBB as a recipient of the BBB of Central Ohio's 2023 Torch Award for Ethics is a testament to the care, compassion and dedication of Petland staff, and their commitment to enhancing the human-animal bond here in south central Ohio and around the globe."

Founded in Chillicothe, Ohio in 1967, today, Petland is a global organization with nearly 300 operations in eight countries (U.S., Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia) and 24 U.S. states. However, community connections are at the heart of Petland's culture to support the health and wellbeing of pets, and their value to humans in their lives.

"Petland stores are community focused," Watson added. "Our teams have developed relationships with local shelters and humane societies, regularly providing food and other needed supplies. Petland employees volunteer in their communities to meet the needs of homeless pets; deliver pet therapy to those living in extended care facilities and to children in classrooms around the world. Through Petland Charities, we are working to build a healthier and happier world for pets by ending inhumane puppy breeding, ending the risk of pet homelessness in our communities, and creating special connections."

BBB Central Ohio President and CEO Judy Dollison spoke of Petland and three fellow winners as being "Outstanding representatives of the vision BBB is demonstrating in the areas of integrity and ethics in our community." BBB established the Torch Awards for Ethics to publicly recognize local companies with practices in place that elevate their commitment to ethical business.

