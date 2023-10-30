Announcing The Window Fashion Store's New Store Opening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY,

The Window Fashion Store is thrilled to announce their new store opening in Kansas City, MO. As a trusted window treatment company serving the Kansas City metropolitan area, they bring a wide range of window covering services to homeowners, businesses, custom home builders, designers, and

remodelers. Their team is dedicated to helping clients find stunning and functional window treatments, offering services such as professional design and installation for shades, shutters and blinds.

Located at 6330 N Lucerne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151, the highly anticipated new location will be opening on October 30th, 2023, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Window Fashion Store's new location is set to become the go-to destination for all things window fashion with an extensive selection of blinds, shutters, shades, and exclusive Hunter Douglas products. This event will be a rewarding experience for residential and commercial clients interested in enhancing their interior design with high-quality window treatments.

To celebrate this milestone, The Window Fashion Store is offering several enticing New Store Opening specials, valid from October 30th, 2023 to November 30th, 2023. Clients can take advantage of a special 25% discount on purchases over $5000 during the new store opening event. This limited-time offer allows customers to make their window treatment dreams a reality at an even more affordable price. To further highlight their commitment to customer satisfaction, The Window Fashion Store is offering $25 off each item purchased for orders of less than $5000. Customers must visit the showroom during the new location opening event to qualify for both new store opening discounts. This exciting opportunity provides an additional incentive for clients to explore the store and discover the impressive range of window treatment options available.

The Window Fashion Store's new store opening promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with excitement, inspiration, and exclusive offerings. Guests will have the opportunity to explore a vast selection of blinds, shutters, shades, and other window treatment options. The knowledgeable and friendly staff will be on hand to provide expert advice, answer questions, and help customers find the perfect window coverings to suit their needs and preferences. Whether it's a contemporary look, traditional elegance, or something in between, The Window Fashion Store has countless options to complement any interior design style.

Discover The Window Fashion Store and learn more about their new showroom location opening at .

About The Window Fashion Store:

As the premier destination for custom window treatments in the Kansas City metropolitan area, The Window Fashion Store transforms residential and commercial spaces with a stunning range of blinds, shutters, and shades. The Window Fashion Store offers expertise and top-quality products to enhance any interior design, providing five-star service and unmatched attention to detail. Learn more at .

