DISC Surgery Center At Marina Del Rey Earns AAAHC Accreditation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new, state-of-the-art facility was built to deliver DISC's unmatched level of surgical expertise and patient care.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey has earned accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) . The new, next-level facility -- an 11,000 square-foot ambulatory surgery center (ASC) with two high-tech operating rooms -- has undergone and passed AAAHC's rigorous inspection, meeting nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality healthcare as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation. DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey has achieved the maximum three-year accreditation.

DISC elevates the patient experience in its new, modern surgery center built for spine care and orthopedics.

Today's news underscores the commitment of DISC parent company TriasMD to expand and give more people access to a successful ASC model built around the highest level of patient care. Now that DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey is officially accredited, the ASC can perform outpatient cases with general anesthesia.

"With accreditation in place, we are actively partnering with all major insurers to secure in-network contracts for DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey," said Karen Reiter, TriasMD's Vice President, Operations and Payor Management. "We believe that minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedics and pain management should be more accessible to patients, so we're working strategically with payors to make sure our contracts cover the innovative care we provide."

While more than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States are accredited by AAAHC, the screening is entirely voluntary, and not all ASCs undergoing the rigorous evaluation are granted accreditation. AAAHC's accreditation process involves an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC expert surveyors – physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory health care. The survey is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services. For more information on AAAHC, visit .

About DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey

DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey is a purpose-built outpatient facility focused on the safest, most advanced minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedic sports medicine, total joint replacement and pain management. DISC is a subsidiary of Trias Global and a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 310-912-6170, visit discsurgerycenter or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

