Midi Health Announces 50 State Availability For Employers

Midi Health , a virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition, today continued its rapid growth by announcing that its services will be available for employers in all 50 states as of January 2024.

"We can't talk about women's success at work without talking about menopause," said Joanna Strober, CEO and co-founder of Midi Health.

"We are expanding rapidly to ensure that we can support employers and employees in all 50 states with Midi's care."

Midi provides holistic perimenopause and menopause care. Each person receives personalized care plans based on protocols developed by experts in perimenopause and menopause, and all services are covered by insurance. Midi's care is available to employers of all sizes. Visits are billed through health insurance without additional charges to the employer.

Midi's care is guided by nationally recognized physicians and researchers who oversee a network of trained nurse practitioners. The clinical team is led by Chief Medical Officer and co-founder Kathleen Jordan, MD, former Chief Medical Officer for St. Francis Memorial Hospital; and Chief Clinical Officer Mindy Goldman, MD, who has practiced as an OB/GYN at UCSF for three decades and serves as the Director of the UCSF Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women.

Midi Health is the leading virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Our treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause and menopause, and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women's midlife health. Midi patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique symptoms and health history. Solutions include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits.

With a patient satisfaction score of 95 percent, Midi is helping thousands of women reach their full potential in midlife and filling an immense gap in the healthcare system. To learn more, visit

.

