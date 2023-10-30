               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value


10/30/2023 8:49:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business Friday 27 October 2023:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1041

- including income, 1045

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1049

- including income, 1053

MENAFN30102023004107003653ID1107332718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search