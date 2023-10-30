Nextech3d.Ai To Present At The AI And Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2Nd

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech3D (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce ​​that Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences, on November 2nd, 2023.



The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences

DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2023

TIME: 11:30 a.m ET / 2:30 p.m PT

LINK:

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at

Recent News



Nextech3D Signs 3D Model Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC Bringing Its 3D Models Onto Amazon's Seller Central

Nextech3D Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Top Luxury Furniture Company Kabbani Furniture

Nextech3D Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App For Trade Shows and Event Organizers

Nextech3D Provides Business Updates On Its Business Units Powered by ​AI, 3D, AR, ​and ML Nextech3D Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI



Sign up for Investor News and Information - Click H ere

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221



About Nextech 3D

Nextech3D or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.

Notably, Nextech3D successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: .