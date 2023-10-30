(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 30 OCTOBER 2023 AT 14:45
Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q3/2023 interim report
Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-9/2023 on Tuesday 7 November 2023 approx. at 8.00.
A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held on 7 November 2023 at 13.00 (Finnish time) at .
The webcast will be hosted by CEO Siina Saksi and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.
A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913
