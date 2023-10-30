Growing pressure on Russia to ensure Jewish community security

(MENAFN) Increasing pressure is being exerted on Moscow to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community within the country.



This comes in the wake of a distressing incident on Sunday, during which an enraged mob forcefully entered an airport situated in the Russian republic of Dagestan. It is reported that their intent was to locate passengers arriving on a flight originating from Tel Aviv.



Israel denounced the occurrence and advised Russia to “safeguard the well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they are and to take strong action against the rioters.”



Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, has confirmed that they have successfully brought the incident under control and have apprehended 60 individuals in connection with the incident at the airport in Makhachkala, which remains closed while ongoing investigations are conducted.



In the context of the Middle East, Russia finds itself in a complex position. While it maintains a historically positive relationship with Israel, it also has ties to Iran, which is Israel's adversarial nation. This delicate balancing act has occasionally strained relations, especially in the context of Israel's conflicts with Iran-backed militant group Hamas.

