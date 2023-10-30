Pea Flakes Market Projected To Surpass US$ 2,231.224 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 7.95%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The pea flakes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.95%, reaching US$2,231.224 million in 2028 from US$1,236.267 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the pea flakes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$2,231.224 million by 2028.The market is expected to rise at a faster rate during the projected period due to the increased use of pea flakes in a wider range of culinary treats and rising fitness enthusiasts' knowledge of the health advantages of pea flakes. Growing public awareness of the health advantages of protein-rich pea flakes is anticipated to continue to be a major driver of demand, particularly in emerging markets like Brazil, China, and India. Because pea flakes are so abundant in nutrients, there has been a surge in demand for them in recent years. Moreover, since they are an easy-to-digest and dependable source of vital nutrients, pea flakes are becoming more and more popular in animal feed eventually positively impacting market dynamics.Pea flakes are a wholesome snack or supplementary food that is rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, proteins, and other minerals. These flakes, which are typically included with normal meals, resemble starch. Due to its many health advantages, pea flakes are also a nutrient-dense pet food . Pets can easily chew on pea flakes because of their texture, which is obtained by pressing and flattening peas. The growth prospects look favorable as more people become aware of the advantages and nutritious content of pea flakes, and the market for pea flakes is predicted to expand significantly over the forecast period. Protein, which is vital for human health, is abundant in pea flakes. People who are concerned about their health often include pea flakes in their everyday meals.Pea flakes have been more and more popular in recent years due to their highly nutritious content, simplicity of preparation, and efficient digestion. These products are becoming more and more popular among athletes, sportsmen, and gym-goers due to their high protein content. In addition, pea flakes are consumed increasingly in China, Japan, and India, which is expected to fuel market growth in the years to come. Pea flakes are very abundant in calories and, because of their easy digestibility, make a very appealing snack for pets. Additionally, they are more consistent and highly soluble in water, making them a sustainable aqua feed for fish. Over the upcoming years, these variables should increase demand for this industry.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance ZFS Creston, LLC, a well-established food-grade white flake and soy flour manufacturing operation in southwest Iowa, was acquired by Benson Hill, Inc., a food tech company, for about $102 million in January 2022. Benson Hill, Inc. uses its state-of-the-art food innovation engine to unlock the natural genetic diversity of plants. The investment accomplishes Benson Hill's capacity to transform its exclusive soybeans into soy protein components with value-added for overlooked human and pet food markets.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global pea flakes market is divided into green pea and yellow pea. The segment for yellow pea flakes is predicted to have the highest revenue and is poised to dominate the market over the forecast period. Its dominance is further reinforced by the fact that it is becoming more and more popular among fitness enthusiasts due to its substantial amount of protein and low cholesterol levels. In contrast to green pea flakes, yellow pea flakes are gaining worldwide popularity.Based on application the global pea flakes market is divided into animal feed, processed food, and others. Among these, the processed food category contributed significantly to the market development because they are frequently utilized in many different culinary products, including soups, salads, and sandwiches. They are well-recognized to be high in fiber and vitamins. Additionally, they boost metabolism and aid in the process of transforming food into energy.Based on Geography the Asia Pacific is poised to expand significantly over the projected time. Growing health consciousness among the population, especially in China and India, is driving growth in the pea flakes market in the Asia-Pacific region. Because they contain a lot of protein, pea flakes are used in soups, salads, and other culinary dishes. Furthermore, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties raise the nutritional value. Due to the typical eating habits of Southeast Asian nations, the use of pea flakes as a substitute for conventional flakes, which are high in carbohydrates but low in protein, is anticipated to grow in the future at a considerably quicker rate.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global pea flakes market, that have been covered are Garden Valley Foods, Gemef Industries, JR Farm, BP Miling, Dumoulin S.A., Inland Empire Foods Inc, Exotic Nutrition.The market analytics report segments the pea flakes market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoGreen PeaoYellow Pea.BY APPLICATIONoAnimal FeedoProcessed FoodoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Garden Valley Foods.Gemef Industries.JR Farm.BP Miling.Dumoulin S.A..Inland Empire Foods Inc.Exotic NutritionExplore More Reports:.Pea Protein Market:.Dietary Fiber Market:.Soup Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn