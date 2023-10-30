Hamas engages in ‘heavy’ battles with Israeli troops in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Hamas declared that it was battling "heavy" with Israeli troops inside northern Gaza, as beleaguered inhabitants were once more issued warnings to evacuate south.



Israel has announced a new "stage" in a war that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned would be "long and difficult" following weeks of fierce airstrikes.



The Israeli army continued its military reaction to the Hamas strikes on October 7 by announcing on Monday that "dozens" of militants were killed in fighting with its soldiers during the night in Gaza.



The army said that a fighter plane had attacked a structure "with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside" and that "troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack the troops."



The Israeli military made footage public late on Sunday that appeared to show a sizable contingent of artillery, infantry, and tanks operating in Palestinian territory.



More than "450 terror targets, including operational command centers, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts," were allegedly hit by the military.



Hamas declared that its Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades were by now “engaged in heavy fighting... with the invading occupation forces.”



Israeli army representative Daniel Hagari advised Palestinian civilians to flee south "to a safer area" in anticipation of a bloody door-to-door urban conflict.

