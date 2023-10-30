Sun Life Hosts Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF ) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 13, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.37 trillion. For more information please visit

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

