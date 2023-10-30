Q Link Wireless Reaffirms Its Commitment To Promoting ACP Awareness Through Strategic Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Link Wireless (Q Link), a leading nationwide provider of affordable wireless services, is proud to announce its commitment to promoting Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) adoption across the U.S. With a mission to help low-income Americans to afford essential communication services, Q Link Wireless is embarking on a significant transformation centered around the expansion and enhancement of its ACP and Lifeline-related media.

In March 2023 , the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a target of $66 million in outreach grants to fund projects that promote ACP awareness and participation. In line with this strategic effort from the federal government, Q Link Wireless is showcasing its dedication to empowering underserved communities by undertaking a comprehensive overhaul of its Help Center , Blog , and Social Media content. This widespread update to content and messaging aims to help customers better understand the eligibility requirements for these vital government programs and the benefits they offer.

"This is a significant step forward in our mission to provide affordable connectivity services to those who need it most," said Issa Asad, founder and CEO of Q Link Wireless and Quadrant Holdings LLC. "We believe that access to communication services is a fundamental right, and by enhancing our ACP-related content, we are empowering low-income Americans to stay connected with their loved ones and have access to educational resources and the essential services they need."

Changes to the Help Center will provide updated information, guides, and resources to help customers navigate problems and answer questions about products or services while allowing the Q Link Customer Support Team to provide higher-quality service to customers.

The new and improved Q Link Blog will feature more informative and purposeful articles to help the company further its mission to become a credible source for all things ACP and Lifeline. Upcoming content will cover topics pertaining to wireless service, industry updates, technology spotlights, ACP and Lifeline services, company activities, financial literary, saving money, and more.

Q Link's social media channel updates will ensure accurate and consistent messaging is distributed across all platforms and create more effective avenues for connecting with the public and current customers.

The ACP and the Lifeline Program have already made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals, but many unconnected households still struggle to afford reliable phone and internet services. The national ACP opt-in rate currently stands at 37% as of May 2023, with roughly 51.6 million ACP-eligible households across the country1.

"Through these initiatives, we hope to continue to spread ACP and Lifeline awareness, promote trust in our service, and remove the complexity of enrollment for these government benefit programs." Says Asad.

About the ACP

The Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP, is a government benefit program providing monthly discounts for internet service to low-income American households. Learn more about the ACP by visiting: .

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a leading Lifeline and ACP provider serving over 4 million eligible Americans with FREE cell phone service and UNLIMITED Data, Talk & Text on one of the nation's largest 4G LTE/5G networks. Q Link allows customers to bring their own phone and number when they sign up and provides a free SIM Card Kit with FAST & FREE Shipping. Q Link Wireless is dedicated to keeping low-income Americans and their families connected to their world. Learn more about Q Link Wireless or sign up today by visiting: .

Media Contact

NAME Alex Rios

PHONE 954-604-6345

EMAIL [email protected]



References:

1.

EducationSuperHighway -

SOURCE Q Link Wireless