Aquaculture Cage Market To Reach USD 135.6 Million By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Aquaculture Cage Market was valued at USD 79.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow to reach USD 135.6 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The aquaculture cage market involves fish farming in a net cage attached to a floating frame that allows free water flow. Fishes are given food in these cages, allowing them to grow and roam freely in water with the necessary nutrition for healthy growth.

Aquaculture cages are essential for healthy growth and better quality output of aquatic animals. They can be used in any water body and promote fish growth naturally while keeping the cage clean. As a result, the aquaculture cage industry is expected to experience significant growth.

In addition, farmers must have a good understanding of the water quality, temperature, and organisms present in a body of water. This knowledge will help them select the breed to cultivate to maximize their returns. By doing so, farmers will have a better understanding of which breed is in demand in the market and where to set up cages for their growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The global aquaculture cage market has been segmented into water type, application, cage type and region. Freshwater bodies like ponds and lakes are commonly used for aquaculture caging fish such as tilapias and carp. This method satisfies the growing demand for fish and other aquatic animals for consumption, allowing fishermen to culture a high quantity of fish with limited investments.

Aquaculture Cage Market Report Highlights:

The global aquaculture cage market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2032.

The growth of seafood as a source of protein, the growing health consciousness, and the preference for seafood as a source of protein are boosting the aquaculture cage market.

Asia Pacific and Europe are leading regions in the aquaculture cage market, accounting for over 70% of the world's aquaculture production. China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, and Australia are heavily investing in developing aquaculture cage services to meet the rising demand for seafood.

Some prominent players in the aquaculture cage market report include AKVA Group, Toford, Selstad, Garware Technical Fibres, Badinotti Group S.P.A, Aquamaof, Gesikat Ltd., Das and Kumars, Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd., Sagar Aquaculture Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Representatives from the Shandong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Shandong Agricultural Machinery Test and Identification Station, Qingdao Agricultural University, and the National Marine Fish Industry Technology System visited our company for investigation and research.

AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies has a new CEO, Eli Amar, replacing David Hazut, now Chairman. AquaMaof specializes in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems for various fish species, from concept to operational production and support.

Aquaculture Cage Market Segmentation:

By Water type: Freshwater cage, and Marine and Brackish Water cage

By Application: Fish, Molluscs, Crustaceans, and Others

By Cage type: Fixed cage, Floating cage, Submerged cage and Submersible cage

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

