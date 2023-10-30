Nutritional Products International Enhances Regulatory Compliance With FDA Attorney Marc Sanchez

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leader in health and wellness product distribution in the United States, has further fortified its commitment to compliance and market proficiency by engaging Marc C. Sanchez, an attorney who represents FDA-regulated companies, as the company's regulatory authority on FDA matters.Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI, emphasized the significance of this partnership, noting, "Marc's deep understanding of FDA regulations and his history of successful representations are invaluable. His expertise will significantly benefit our clients, particularly at a time when we are expanding our global footprint.”Sanchez comes with a wealth of experience, representing an array of FDA-regulated companies. His focus on the food, dietary supplement, beverage, and cosmetic sectors aligns perfectly with NPI's diverse clientele. This strategic move comes amid NPI's aggressive expansion in 2023.For over a decade, NPI has been instrumental in helping global companies establish a foothold in the U.S. market, capitalizing on Gould's innovative 'Evolution of Distribution' system. "Our comprehensive approach addresses the challenges companies often face when entering the U.S. market, providing them with a streamlined, all-inclusive solution," Gould explained.Through NPI's robust model, client companies gain access to a suite of services encompassing sales, operations, and marketing, ensuring a seamless market entry and sustainable growth.For more insights into this pioneering approach to distribution and to explore the possibilities for your brand, visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.

