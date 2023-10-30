Hollywood grieves death of actor Matthew Perry, famous for "Friends"

(MENAFN) Hollywood, celebrities, and fans of the beloved TV show "Friends" are in mourning following the reported death of actor Matthew Perry, which occurred at his Los Angeles home on October 28. The news was confirmed by coroner's records, although further details regarding the cause of his death were not immediately disclosed. Authorities have stated that there is no suspicion of foul play, and it may take up to a week to determine the exact cause. The Los Angeles Police Department did not respond to media requests for comment.



Warner Bros. expressed its devastation over Matthew Perry's passing, describing him as a "true gift to us all." The studio extended its condolences to Perry's family, loved ones, and his vast fanbase. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who shared a childhood friendship with the actor, called Perry's death "shocking and saddening." Trudeau fondly recalled their schoolyard games and noted the joy Perry brought to people worldwide. He thanked Perry for the laughter and expressed the love and respect he garnered.



Tributes to Matthew Perry have predominantly centered on his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV series "Friends." Chandler's sarcastic humor and boyish charm made him a fan favorite, and Perry's portrayal of the character left an indelible mark on the show's legacy. Colleagues and fellow actors paid their respects, acknowledging the joy Perry brought to viewers during his all-too-brief lifetime.



Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Chandler's occasional love interest, Janice, on "Friends," lamented the loss of Perry, describing him as someone who brought joy to many lives. She expressed her gratitude for the creative moments they shared together. Paget Brewster, who appeared on "Friends" as Chandler's love interest Kathy, recounted Perry's kindness both during the show and in the decades that followed. She emphasized that he won't rest in peace but will continue to make people laugh, even beyond this life.



Paul Rudd, known for his role as Mike on "Friends" and infamous ping-pong rival to Chandler, expressed his deep sadness over Matthew Perry's passing. He highlighted the profound loss and the void Perry's absence leaves, indicating how dearly he will be missed by those who knew and admired him.



The passing of Matthew Perry marks a somber moment in the world of entertainment, as his contributions to "Friends" and his impact on the lives of fans and colleagues are celebrated and remembered with gratitude and fondness.

