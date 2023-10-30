Two ships set to utilize temporary Black Sea corridor to access Ukrainian seaports

(MENAFN) The Centre for Transport Strategies has reported that on Monday, October 30, 2023, two ships are set to utilize the temporary Black Sea corridor to access Ukrainian seaports. According to ship traffic monitoring services, the bulk carrier Seajoy is en route to the port of Odesa, while the Mohamad Y is heading to one of the ports in the Odesa region.



On the preceding Sunday, October 29, records indicate that the vessels Nikolaos S (heading to Chornomorsk) and Lady Jasmin entered Ukrainian Black Sea ports.



As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine introduced new temporary routes on August 10, primarily to enable merchant ships that had been stuck in Ukrainian ports such as Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi since Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, to depart.



On September 16, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, mentioned that after facilitating the exit of ships blocked by the Russian aggression, the temporary corridor started to be used by other civilian vessels to access and leave Odesa seaports.



As per the Ministry of Restoration's data up to October 26, a total of 51 vessels had used the entry corridor. Out of these, 33 vessels had transported over 1.3 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products and other cargo.

