Israeli airstrikes damage access to Gaza's main hospital

(MENAFN) In a harrowing turn of events, Israeli airstrikes have targeted the roads leading to Gaza's largest medical facility, the Shifa Hospital, raising concerns for the safety of tens of thousands of civilians seeking refuge on its grounds. Residents of Gaza have reported that these strikes have left most of the hospital's access routes in ruins, severely hampering the crucial medical services it provides to the Palestinian enclave.



Amid the escalating conflict, which witnesses say has reached an unprecedented level of violence and intensity over the past two days, the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City's northern half stands as a critical lifeline for those in need of medical care. Despite repeated instructions from Israeli authorities to evacuate to the southern part of the enclave for safety, even this supposedly secure region has not been spared, with airstrikes leveling homes in cities like Rafah and Khan Younis.



With no safe haven left, many civilians have sought refuge on hospital grounds, including at the Shifa facility. Current estimates suggest that tens of thousands of individuals are now camped out within the complex, further straining the hospital's capacity to treat the high volume of patients.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed that the Shifa Hospital serves as the primary hub for Hamas' alleged terrorist activities, asserting that the militant group has constructed an intricate network of tunnels and bunkers beneath the building. To support these claims, the IDF released a computer-animated video illustrating the layout of these purported tunnels and shared a video featuring an interrogated Hamas fighter who acknowledges the existence of the base. It remains uncertain, however, whether the militant's statement was made under duress.



As the conflict rages on, the plight of civilians in Gaza grows increasingly dire, with vital medical infrastructure like the Shifa Hospital facing unprecedented challenges. The international community watches with mounting concern, urging for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilian lives in this embattled region.



