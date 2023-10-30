LG Electronics to respond to aggressive global expansion by Chinese rivals

(MENAFN) LG Electronics, the South Korean home appliance giant, has announced its plans to respond to the aggressive global market penetration by Chinese rivals. According to Kim I-kueon, the Vice President and Head of the Home Appliance and Air Solution Business Division at LG Electronics, Chinese companies have shifted their strategy from merely focusing on low-cost production to actively investing in various production regions while also strengthening their product offerings and brand power. In light of this evolving competitive landscape, LG Electronics is devising customized strategies tailored to the consumption patterns and demands of each country.



The company intends to evaluate factors such as market size, resource investment priorities, and the level of competition from Chinese firms when deciding which markets to prioritize. This approach aims to comprehensively address the specific challenges and competitive dynamics in each country.



While recognizing the intensifying market competition and the associated challenges to secure profitability in the existing home appliance business alone, LG Electronics is committed to maintaining its current level of profitability. This will be achieved through portfolio upgrades, the development of new growth engines, the strengthening of business-to-business segments, and the promotion of new business ventures.



Furthermore, LG Electronics has set an ambitious target of achieving over 40 trillion won (approximately USD29.5 billion) in sales from its business-to-business (B2B) operations by 2030. Currently, B2B sales account for more than 30 percent of the company's total revenue this year. The B2B sector is considered less susceptible to economic uncertainties compared to consumer segments, offering the potential for stable sales and profits.



This strategic approach aligns with LG's goal, announced in July, of reaching 100 trillion won in yearly sales by 2030, with the aim of transforming into a "smart life solution company." Under this objective, the company is focused on reinforcing its core identity as a leading home appliance brand. LG's CEO, Cho Joo-wan, emphasized the importance of accelerating business-to-business connections and innovating its business model in non-hardware sectors. Additionally, LG is exploring new business areas such as digital health and electric vehicle charging as part of its transformation journey.

