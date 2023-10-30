Abcourt Provides An Update On Its Operational Activities At The Sleeping Giant Mine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to provide an update on its operational activities at its Sleeping Giant mine. On September 14, Abcourt announced the beginning of the work at the Sleeping Giant Mill to process the material from the Pershing-Manitou project.



The work planned for this Fall at the mine tailings facilities is now completed and ready to receive pulp from the Sleeping Giant Mill. Work inside the Mill is 90% complete, and Abcourt plans to start the Mill in the coming days.

Abcourt will begin processing the bulk sample of 5,000 tonnes of material from the Pershing-Manitou project. This sample was extracted from the mineral resources of the Pershing-Manitou deposit. Abcourt mandated an independent firm specializing in metallurgy to supervise the milling campaign and reconcile the milled grades with the grades of the extracted mineral resources. The Company plans to process between 600 and 800 tonnes per week initially to gradually increase the weekly tonnage. Subsequently, Abcourt will process 400 tonnes of ore remaining in the surface silo of the Elder mine in order to clean and evacuate the potential high grades material of the Pershing-Manitou deposit out of the grinding circuit.

Finally, Abcourt will begin processing material coming directly from the Sleeping Giant Mine after processing the 400 tonnes from the Elder mine.

Abcourt continues to collect applications for various positions at the Sleeping Giant Mine or at its head office in Rouyn-Noranda. Some positions remain available. People wishing to apply can send their resume to and consult the Company's website for available positions.

QUALIFIEDS PERSONS

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, ing, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abcourt, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.