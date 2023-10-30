Enovistm To Showcase New Surgical Innovations At AAHKS Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, DE, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, EnovisTM Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology company, announced it will showcase the latest technologies from its Surgical business, including an updated ARVIS® Augmented Reality System, EMPOWRTM blade stem, and EMPOWR 3D Knee® at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons annual meeting in Grapevine, Texas, November 2-5, 2023.

“Enovis is dedicated to surgeon-centric innovation that creates value for all stakeholders and ultimately improves patient outcomes,” stated Louie Vogt, President and General Manager of EnovisTM Surgical.“Cost effective and scalable enabling technologies have a bright future and we're excited to take our ARVIS Augmented Reality System to the next level with new features that enable surgeons to quickly plan, execute and verify precise implant alignment, as well as now offering implant rotation and tissue balancing capabilities. We're also thrilled to be launching our EMPOWR blade stem, which is designed to fit better than traditional blade stems and offers intraoperative efficiency through expanded options and streamlined instrumentation.”

Other offerings being showcased will include EMPOWR 3D Knee® which is the first and only dual pivot total knee on the market replicating natural motion.2,3 Additionally, Enovis will be hosting a symposium discussing our efficient revision offerings, EMPOWR Revision Knee and EXPRT Hip System.

AAHKS attendees can experience these products firsthand at booth #501.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company's extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit .

