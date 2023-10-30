Enphase Energy Launches IQ8 Microinverters And IQ Energy Router In Switzerland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of IQ8TM Microinverters and the IQ Energy RouterTM family of devices in Switzerland. The IQ8 Microinverters include a peak output AC power of 384 W, to support newer high-powered solar modules. The IQ Energy Router integrates with select third-party electric vehicle (EV) chargers, while the IQ Energy Router+TM works with both third-party EV chargers and heat pumps to integrate into the Enphase® Energy SystemTM.



IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting, while maintaining full compatibility with previously released IQ8 Microinverters. The three new microinverters – IQ8MCTM, IQ8ACTM, and IQ8HCTM – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC. All IQ8 series microinverters activated in Switzerland come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“The cutting-edge IQ8 Microinverters have the ability to support the highest-powered solar modules on the market, ensuring that our customers' home energy systems are harnessing as much energy as possible from the sun,'' said Benjamin Lecomte, director at Solar Plus Consulting .“Enphase's microinverter technology is our go-to solution to unlock more sustainable living for homeowners across Switzerland.”

“Enphase IQ8 Microinverters deliver peak performance without sacrificing reliability or safety,” said Michael Brüllmann, CEO of PVT Schweiz GmbH.“We appreciate the incredible data and monitoring capabilities provided by the system, which our customers can access via the Enphase App. It's a great customer experience from start to finish.”

The IQ Energy Router family of devices monitors and controls energy usage between Enphase solar and battery systems, EV chargers, and heat pumps. The devices work in coordination with the Enphase Energy System and deploy artificial intelligence-based solar production forecasting, consumption forecasting, and an optimization engine to maximize self-consumption, allowing homeowners to realize more cost savings.

“In response to the rising costs of energy, our customers are actively seeking reliable home energy solutions that allow them to take control of their energy generation and usage,” said Stéphane Belliot, founder of Efisol SA.“The innovative IQ Energy Router allows for end-to-end system optimization to meet a wide range of energy needs, from energy savings to backup power.”

“Our mission is to make the transition to clean energy as smooth as possible for our customers, and Enphase products have made it easy for us to install, maintain, and optimize,” said Cyril Dubois, founder and general manager of e-solaire.“The IQ Energy Router enables our customers to elevate their solar and battery systems to comprehensive home energy systems that accelerate the transition to an all-electric, clean energy future.”

Enphase is working with EV charger and heat pump manufacturers to integrate their products with the Enphase Energy System. These third-party products are tested and certified in the Enphase Home Energy Management Integration Lab and connect with the Enphase® App via the IQ Energy Router devices, offering a comprehensive energy monitoring and management platform. The devices are easy to set up and come with 24/7 customer support and a 5-year warranty.

“With the launch of our IQ Battery in Switzerland earlier this year, we're now able to provide homeowners across the country with one of the most comprehensive home energy solutions on the market,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy.“We're proud to begin offering the IQ Energy Router and IQ8 Microinverters through our valued installer partners across Switzerland.”

For more information about IQ8 Microinverters in Switzerland, please visit the Enphase website for documents in French , German , and Italian . For more information about the IQ Energy Router, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 72 million microinverters, and approximately 3.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

