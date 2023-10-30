(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Financial Calendar October 30, 2023 14.00 p.m.





Panostaja Oyj's Financial Information Release Dates and Annual General Meeting

Panostaja Group's financial year will end on 31st October, 2023. The financial results for the year ending on 31st October 2023 will be published on 15th December 2023. Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held on 7th February 2024. Annual report will be available at the address on week 3/2024.

Panostaja Oyj will publish three reviews during the financial year 1.11.2023-31.10.2024. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Business Review 1 November 2023-31 January 2024 (3 months) 14 March 2024

Half Year Report 1 November 2023-30 April 2024 (6 months) 30 May 2024

Business Review 1 November 2023-31 July 2024 (9 months) 4 September 2024





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO



