Mike Lindell And Mypillow Announce Highly Anticipated Return To Live Selling With Verb's MARKET.Live

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company") , the company behind MARKET , the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, announces today that preeminent national brand MyPillow has joined the roster of popular brands and retailers on MARKET. With a planned launch of a series of livestream shopping shows hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, the shows will feature the company's most popular products. The November 10, 2023 premier event will be broadcast live on MARKET and multicast live on many popular social media platforms. Replays of the live shoppable shows will be available to watch and shop in the MyPillow store on MARKET .



Watch Mike Lindell's short video announcing the Premier MyPillow Live Shopping Shows and MyPillow Store on MARKET here .

Joining Mike Lindell in his eagerly anticipated return to the live selling format will be co-host Tiffany Bucciarelli , known by many as the talented co-host of Life-Styled with Tiffany & Sergio , one of the many popular livestream shopping shows on MARKET.

“I'm constantly asked by my fans and customers when I would return to live selling,” states MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.“While we've had enormous success with televised live selling over the years, changes in technology have produced changes in how people shop. Televised shopping shows are far less popular and far less effective than they were over the past decade. Today, people prefer a mobile friendly shopping experience allowing them to shop where and when they want, and not just through static images. We want to offer MyPillow fans and customers the ability to shop through videos where they can engage directly with us, and even with other MyPillow shoppers, live, in real-time, and purchase our amazing products that we'll feature in the live videos quickly and easily through on-screen clickable icons. We intend to be at the forefront of livestream shopping and that's why we selected Verb's MARKET as our livestream partner of choice.”

“We're thrilled to welcome Mike Lindell and the MyPillow brand to MARKET,” states VERB CEO Rory J. “MARKET represents a perfect opportunity for the millions of MyPillow fans to engage directly with Mike and the ever-expanding catalogue of incredible top quality MyPillow products.”

The MyPillow Live Shopping Shows Premier on MARKET: November 10, 2023 at 2pm EST and 3pm EST.

CLICK HERE TO SET A REMINDER FOR THE 2PM EST SHOW AND CLICK HERE TO SET A REMINDER FOR THE 3PM EST SHOW.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company's MARKET platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

