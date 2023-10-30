Manufacturing Execution Systems Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Reveals Marketsandmarkets Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets, a premier market research firm, has published an in-depth analysis of the global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market , forecasting significant expansion the global manufacturing execution systems market size is expected to grow from USD 13.0 billion in 2022 to USD 20.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0% . The report underlines the market's robust growth, predicting its ascension on a global scale and showcasing its increasing value.

Key Segments of the Manufacturing Execution Systems Market

The MES market is classified into several pivotal segments that are propelling its remarkable growth:

Offering : The MES market encompasses both software and services. These offerings cater to the diverse needs of industries and businesses.

Deployment : MES solutions are available in various deployment models, including on-premises, on-demand (cloud-based), and hybrid, providing flexibility to meet the requirements of different organizations.

Process Industry: MES applications are essential across various process industries, such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences, enabling enhanced operational efficiency.

Discrete Industry: In the discrete manufacturing sector, MES plays a crucial role, with significant applications in industries like automotive and aerospace, optimizing manufacturing processes.

Growth Drivers

Several factors are steering the robust expansion of the Manufacturing Execution Systems market:

Operational Efficiency : MES solutions enhance productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and waste in manufacturing processes.

Integration with Industry 4.0 : The integration of MES with Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics, is driving market growth.

Regulatory Compliance : Industries like pharmaceuticals and life sciences rely on MES to meet stringent regulatory requirements and maintain product quality.

Globalization : As businesses expand globally, MES solutions help in managing and monitoring manufacturing processes across borders.

Challenges

Despite the remarkable growth, the MES market does face some challenges:

Integration Complexity: Implementing MES solutions within existing systems can be complex and require careful planning.

Cost Considerations : The initial cost of deploying MES solutions can be a barrier for some organizations.

Opportunities

The MES market presents promising opportunities:

Rising Demand : The growing demand for optimized manufacturing processes presents ample opportunities for MES providers.

Customization : Tailoring MES solutions to meet specific industry requirements is an area with substantial growth potential.

Emerging Markets : Expanding into emerging markets offers a chance for MES providers to reach new clients and industries.

Key Players

Prominent companies driving the MES market's innovation and competitiveness include:



Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation Werum IT Solutions GmbH

MarketsandMarkets' report provides valuable insights for businesses and stakeholders in the MES industry, offering a comprehensive view of market dynamics, trends, and future growth opportunities. The global MES market is poised for substantial growth, with increasing demand for operational excellence and manufacturing efficiency.





