Virtual Power Plant Market Size To Surpass $6.47 Billion By 2028 | Exhibiting CAGR Of 32.89%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual power plant market size was valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.88 billion in 2021 to USD 6.47 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.89% over the estimated period. The rising demand for reliable power sources and increasing acceptance of IoT and cloud platforms are likely to foster the product's demand. The increasing acceptance of innovative technologies such as cloud platforms and the internet of things (IoT) applications in the power industry will have an excellent impact on the market's development, states Fortune Business InsightsTM, in its report titled“Virtual Power Plant Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 0.71 billion in 2020. A virtual power plant is a cloud-powered distributed power plant that combines distributed energy resource capacities to trade, generate, and sell power sources in the market. Further, the decline in solar power generation and energy storage costs and power generation mix is likely to foster market development in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 32.89 % 2028 Value Projection USD 6.47 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 0.71 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 207 Segments covered By Technology, End-user, and Region Growth Drivers Growing Shift towards Distributed Generation to Aid Market Dynamics Increasing Demand for Combined Renewable Energy & Growing Investments in Energy Storage to Foster Growth





Virtual Power Plant Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Emphasis on Distributed Generation to Push Growth

Energy is created and delivered utilizing small-scale technologies such as wind turbines, solar cells, geothermal systems, and micro hydropower plants in today's decentralized energy distribution networks worldwide. During power outages and periods of high energy demand, distributed generating systems, especially when coupled with heat and power and emergency generators, can be utilized to provide electricity. Increased attention on decarbonization, electrification, digitalization, and improvements in power production and storage technologies are major reasons hastening the transition to distributed energy. Due to the cost-effectiveness of renewable technology, distributed generating is becoming more popular. Furthermore, local and state government policies and laws support the greater deployment of renewable technologies because of their benefits, such as cheaper CAPEX and energy security driving the virtual power plant market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading throughout the world. Almost every country is experiencing the epidemic at a different level. Developing economies like India and China were successful in the early phases of COVID-19 containment and are continuously deploying new steps to reduce the virus's harmful effects. European countries have also seen a major drop in IT infrastructure investment. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), due to the COVID-19 issue, which continues to affect the European economy, European IT investment in software, hardware, and IT services is expected to fall by 4.7 percent in 2020 USD 487 billion.

Virtual Power Plant Market Segmentation:

Based on the technology, the global market is classified into demand response, distributed generation, and mixed asset

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to hold the largest virtual power plant market share due to the increasing application of smart meters, smart home appliances, and interoperability with home energy management systems (HEMS)

The market is divided across five key regions: North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Report Coverage:

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, which contribute to the market's growth. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analysts have adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Virtual Power Plant Market Regional Insights:

Growing Use of Renewable Energy to Bolster Growth in Europe

North America is expected to have a substantial market share because of the huge number of VPP deployment projects sanctioned in the United States and Canada. SimpliPhi Power, for example, launched a virtual power plant demonstration project in Louisiana in May 2020. The European Union is investing heavily in renewable energy and energy storage systems, driving demand for VPPs. Statkraft's virtual power plant in Germany, for example, is Europe's largest and first of its type. It produces more than 10,000 megawatts of power, which is the equivalent of ten nuclear reactors. As a result, Europe's rising use of renewable energy increases demand for VPPs in the area.



Virtual Power Plant Market Competitive Landscape:

Major Companies Focus on Mergers and Acquisitions to Strengthen their Position

The market is consolidated owing to the remarkable distribution network of major companies in developed and emerging economies. ABB, Autogrid, Next Kraftwerke, and AGL Energy are the leading players in the market, accounting for a dominant share in 2020. Small players such as Limejump, Flexitricity, and Kiwi Power hold a small stake in the global VPP market. Supportive government initiatives for the growing renewable industry and an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions have led to intense competition in the market.

Virtual Power Plant Industry Development:

July 2020: In Portland, Oregon, the Portland General Electric Company announced a pilot initiative to encourage the installation and connection of 525 home energy storage batteries. This project will generate up to four megawatts of electricity. The distributed assets will build a virtual power plant of tiny units that may operate independently or in concert to service the grid.

Virtual Power Plant Key Players Mentioned in the Report:



ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (U.S.)

AGL Energy (Australia)

Schneider Electric (France)

Enel X (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Bosch (Germany)

IBM (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Next Kraftwerke (Germany)

AutoGrid Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Blue Pillar, Inc. (U.S.) Enbala Power Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

