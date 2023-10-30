Muslim-majority Russian republic witnesses arson assault targeting Jewish cultural center

(MENAFN) In a concerning incident, an under-construction Jewish cultural center in Nalchik, the capital of Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria Republic, has been subjected to an apparent act of arson. This region, with over 70 percent of its inhabitants identifying as Muslim, has been shaken by the deliberate targeting of the cultural center, currently in the midst of construction.



The attack, which occurred on Sunday, involved setting fire to the building, accompanied by the chilling message "Death to the Yahudi" (an Arabic term for Jews), prominently displayed in Russian using construction foam. Thankfully, local emergency services acted swiftly, extinguishing the flames, resulting in no significant material damage or injuries.



Authorities are now investigating the incident, examining whether it may be rooted in extremist ideologies. A law enforcement source indicated that unknown individuals ignited several car tires and left an extremist slogan on one of the walls at the construction site.



Fortunately, due to the quick response, the situation was contained, and no one was harmed.



The timing of this attack appears to be linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, where a significant escalation between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has been unfolding since October 7. The conflict was sparked by a surprise attack initiated by Hamas on southern Israel, leading to a forceful Israeli response, involving heavy artillery and aerial bombardments on Gaza.



This globalized conflict has triggered widespread demonstrations, both in support of the Palestinian cause and in solidarity with Israel. Unfortunately, in several countries, various Jewish and Israel-related sites, including diplomatic missions, have become targets for pro-Palestinian groups, intensifying tensions on an international scale.



The attack on the Jewish cultural center in Nalchik highlights the need for continued vigilance and efforts to foster tolerance and understanding among different religious and cultural communities. It serves as a reminder that acts of hatred and violence have far-reaching consequences, underscoring the importance of fostering peaceful coexistence in an increasingly interconnected world.



