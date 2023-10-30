MPI Vice President Of Business Development, Kyle Rhodes, Honored With Vistage Soaring Eagle Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kyle Rhodes, VP of Business Development, MPIHIGHLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kyle Rhodes, Vice President of Business Development at MPI – Magnetic Products Inc , was among a group of recipients for the Soaring Eagle Award from Vistage Michigan at their annual CEO Summit. The award recognizes a member of each Vistage Chief Executive peer advisory group for their leadership and commitment to excellence.“I was honored and humbled to be selected for this award,” said Rhodes,“It is a privilege to work with an aspirational group of fellow leaders whom I look up to and who have helped guide me on my growth journey.”Rhodes leads the Business Development team for MPI – an organization pioneering innovative metal control solutions for more than 40 years. In his role, Rhodes is embedded in all the essential functions of the organization - product development, sales and customer service, manufacturing, marketing, and executive leadership – and is driven to understand the metal control needs of MPI's customers and provide systems that exceed their expectations and improve their operations.“One of the best parts of my job is getting to work with clients to understand how they run their business, what their bottlenecks are, and what are the challenges they face to meet their product safety and profitability goals,” added Rhodes.MPI's customer-first mindset drives its innovative products – such as the recently launched and patented Intell-I-mag ®, the magnetic separation industry's first and only intelligent magnet. The Intell-I-mag® system is a platform that enables operators to monitor their magnetic separator without having to shut down a processing line. The system – which is compatible with a range of MPI magnetic separators – utilizes sensors to measure the saturation level of the magnet, track environmental factors that may lead to premature magnet degradation, alerts the operator when the magnet needs to be cleaned, and, equally important, when it does not.“The Intell-I-Mag system originated from the desire to save our customers from unnecessary plant shutdowns to maintain their magnets,” said Rhodes.“Many processors will shut their lines down at regular intervals to inspect their magnets, even though they are not saturated. Each unnecessary shutdown carries a cost and equates to lost revenue into the hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars per year – Intell-I-Mag ® solves that problem .”“It is exactly that sort of proactive approach to product development, driven by unmet customer need and a desire to ease the operational struggles at our customer facilities that informs Kyle's approach to business development,” commented Kris Tennyson, MPI Director of Sales,“Kyle may have been surprised by his selection for this award, but no one at MPI was – this is the kind of leadership we see every day and are happy to see him recognized for his work.”Vistage is the world's foremost executive leadership organization, with over 27,000 members in 20+ countries.About MPI | Magnetic Products, Inc.:Based in Metro-Detroit Michigan, MPI designs, manufactures, and services magnets, material handling, and electronic inspection systems. MPI products are designed to be complete metal and foreign contamination control solutions for food production and related industries. MPI's safe and reliable equipment and service programs help customers minimize downtime and protect brand integrity. MPI leads the industry in customer service and innovation, continuously expanding its offerings to meet the needs of a dynamic marketplace. For more information visitAbout Intell-I-Mag ®The newly patented Intell-I-Mag® magnetic separator product line, available exclusively from MPI, is the greatest development in magnetic separation technology in over 20 years. Intell-I-Mag monitors ferrous contamination of incoming ingredients, detects equipment malfunctions before scheduled cleanings, ensures fully saturated magnets are cleaned before metal events occur, reduces shutdowns for premature magnet cleaning, and ensures the separator is working at peak performance, capturing weakly magnetic materials, such as work-hardened stainless. With Intell-I-Mag's real time feedback on separator performance, operators can also establish a higher level of metal control and create a stronger quality management plan for programs such as HACCP, ISO, BRC, IFS and SQF. Learn more at

