The Seagate Hotel & Spa In Delray Beach, Florida Offers Winter Escape Package

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Banish the winter blues at The Seagate Hotel & Spa . The Delray Beach hotel has unveiled the Beachside Winter Escape, a new seasonal room package that comes with a fifth night gratis and two cocktails at the pool or Atlantic Grille when you book four nights between November 13, 2023 and April 19, 2024.Guests have full access to luxurious amenities like an 8,000-square-foot spa, a 24-hour fitness center, tropical outdoor pool and sundeck, and on-site shopping at The Shops at The Seagate plus complimentary use of The Seagate Country Club and The Seagate Beach Club complete with shuttle service. These off-site destinations showcase an 1,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art wellness center, an award-winning Kid's Club, racquet center, and private beach access. The Country Club's renovated championship 18-hole golf course will reopen in early 2024.Nestled along Delray Beach's buzzing Atlantic Avenue-a travel destination in its own right-The Seagate is steps away from a dizzying array of boutiques, restaurants, cafés, galleries and a short stroll from the Atlantic Ocean. Nearby airports include Palm Beach International Airport (30 minutes) in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale International Airport (40 minutes).The Seagate Hotel & Spa is located at 1000 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 665-4800 or visit seagatedelray.Terms and Conditions:The“Beachside Winter Escape” package is available between November 13 through April 19, 2024. A four-night stay is required. When booking, guests must use promo code“WINTER” to activate discount options. Alcoholic beverages are included, so guests must be 21 years of age or older. The package's complimentary offerings cannot be substituted, redeemed for cash, and/or used as a discount on the room rate. Offer must fall within valid dates and is only valid through the stay window end date. A limited number of rooms are available for this promotion. Taxes and a resort fee are additional. Offer does not apply to groups of 10 or more rooms. Cannot be combined with any other promotions. Advance reservations are required. Rates are per room, per night, and based on availability at the time of reservation. Other restrictions like blackout dates may also apply.ABOUT THE SEAGATEThe Seagate Hotel is a 154-room property situated on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach and a frisbee's toss from the Atlantic Ocean. Enjoy soulful rejuvenation at the luxurious, 8,000-square-foot Spa or ramp up your wardrobe at The Shops at The Seagate. The property includes The Seagate Beach Club with beach service, a beachside pool, and restaurant, and The Seagate Country Club featuring championship golf, tennis and pickleball, all available to hotel guests. For more information, visit seagatedelray.# # #

