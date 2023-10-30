Trump condemns Hamas as "monsters" in war with Israel

(MENAFN) In a fervent address at the Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Las Vegas, former United States President Donald Trump pulled no punches in his condemnation of Hamas, labeling them as "monsters" responsible for the recent surge of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump, a potential contender for the 2024 presidential race, vowed to take a hardline stance on immigration, pledging to prevent the "mass importation of anti-Semitism" into the United States.



During his speech, Trump laid blame squarely on Hamas for the casualties on both sides of the conflict, which have exceeded 1,400 in Israel and 8,000 in Gaza since the group's cross-border attacks on October 7. He underscored that the attacks, which claimed the lives of hundreds of Israeli civilians, highlighted the asymmetric nature of the conflict, dismissing any notion of equivalence between the warring factions.



Trump emphasized that this is not merely a territorial dispute, but a broader battle between what he framed as "civilization and savagery," between values of decency and those of depravity, and between forces of good and evil. He emphasized that there can be no room for sympathy or excuses for Hamas and its actions, calling on the international community to stand firm against the group.



The former president also pointed a finger at Iran, implicating the nation in its support of Hamas. He contended that the conflict with West Jerusalem represents a pivotal moment in history, one where a nation cherishing life and liberty confronts a group that embraces a culture of death.



In Trump's view, the current administration led by President Joe Biden has turned a blind eye to what he deems the most significant outbreak of anti-Semitism in American history, urging for a more robust and proactive approach in dealing with this pressing issue.



As Trump emerges as a leading contender in the potential 2024 presidential race, his unequivocal stance on the Israeli-Hamas conflict and immigration policies are expected to be prominent aspects of his political platform. His speech at the summit serves as a clarion call for a decisive and unwavering stance in the face of escalating tensions in the region.



