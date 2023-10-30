Iran’s NPC collaborates with Energy Ministry to guarantee consistent power supply

(MENAFN) According to an Iranian news agency, the head of Iran's National Petrochemical Company (NPC) has stated that the company is working in cooperation with the Energy Ministry to guarantee a consistent power supply to petrochemical facilities throughout the nation.



“In the path of developing the petrochemical industry and implementing new projects, we are looking for sustainable energy supply with the cooperation of the Ministry of Energy,” Morteza Shahmirzaei stated.



Addressing a gathering of representatives from the Energy Ministry's Niroo Research Institute (NRI) and the Oil Ministry's Institute of International Energy Studies, Shahmirzaei emphasized the significance of energy resources as the lifeblood of both industry and the economy, declaring: “The parliament’s recent resolution regarding the formation of the "Consumption Optimization Organization" is an effective and desirable measure for managing optimal energy consumption in the country.”



He pointed out that connections between ministries and related institutions boost national output, continuing that “due to the positive approach of the government in the field of energy and considering the existing energy-related commonalities between the Oil Ministry and the Ministry of Energy, we pay special attention to the continuation of cooperation and greater interaction with these ministries.”



Shahmirzaei stressed the introduction of new petrochemical projects around the nation: “I advise the operators of petrochemical projects to support the Ministry of Energy by providing part of the electricity needs of the adjacent villages and towns in addition to their own needs.”

