Qatar's foreign trade data for September 2023 shows decline in exports, imports

(MENAFN) According to data from the Planning and Statistics Authority, the total exports of goods, encompassing both domestic goods and re-exports, for the month of September 2023 in Qatar amounted to approximately QR29.3 billion. This figure reflects a notable decline of 30.9 percent when compared to September 2022, as well as a 6.8 percent decrease compared to the preceding month of August 2023. The foreign merchandise trade balance for September 2023, signifying the variance between the total exports and imports, exhibited a surplus of QR19.9 billion. However, this surplus marked a 36.1 percent reduction compared to the same month in the previous year (September 2022) and a 7.0 percent decrease compared to August 2023.



The substantial year-on-year decrease in total exports for September 2023 can be attributed to a decline in the exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (including LNG, condensates, propane, butane, etc.), which amounted to approximately QR16.7 billion. This represented a significant decrease of 44.7 percent. In contrast, the category of petroleum oils and oils derived from bituminous minerals (crude) saw an increase, reaching QR5.4 billion, marking a 12.7 percent rise. Additionally, there was growth in the category of petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals (not crude), which reached QR3.2 billion, reflecting a 4.1 percent increase.



When it comes to Qatar's export destinations for September 2023, China occupied the top position among the countries, with a share of nearly QR5 billion, constituting 17.0 percent of the total exports. South Korea followed with close to QR3.44 billion, capturing an 11.8 percent share, while India secured third place with approximately QR3.42 billion, representing an 11.7 percent share.



Regarding the year-on-year comparison for September 2023 versus September 2022, the most prominent imported group of commodities was "Turbojets, Turbopropellers & Other Gas Turbines; Parts Thereof," amounting to QR0.7 billion and exhibiting a decrease of 10.7 percent. The second-ranking category was "Parts of Aeroplanes or Helicopters," totaling QR0.42 billion and showing a remarkable increase of 38.5 percent. The third position was occupied by "Motor Cars & Other Motor Vehicles for the Transport of Persons," which amounted to QR0.36 billion, marking a decrease of 11.6 percent.

