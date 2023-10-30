(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia Mixed Ahead of BOJ Decision

















Asia-Pacific markets started the week mixed ahead of key economic data from around the region.

Monetary policy decisions from Japan and Malaysia, inflation data from South Korea, and gross domestic growth figures from Taiwan and Hong Kong are the regional highlights of the week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 294.73 points, or 1%, to 30,696.96, as the Bank of Japan starts its two-day monetary policy meeting.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index inched forward 7.63 points to 17,406.36.

Australian markets backpedaled as the country saw a faster than expected rise in its September retail sales.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 21.38 points, or 0.6%, to 3,583.77.

In Taiwan, the Taiex hiked 15.07 points, or 0.1%, to 16,149.68.

In Korea, the Kospi index nosed upward 7.74 points, or 0.3%, to 2,310.55.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index eked up 2.44 points, or 0.1%, to 3,064.29.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 skidded 25.25 points, or 0.2%, to 10,741.57

In Australia, the ASX 200 dumped 58.93 points, or 0.8%, to 6,772.93.





















