Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- A decree No 204. 2023 was issued accepting the resignation of Minister of Public Works Dr. Amani Buqamaz.
GAZA -- Israeli occupation forces tanks entered towards the main Salah Al-Din Street in the Gaza Strip and fired a number of shells towards civilian cars.
KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will inaugurate the Parliament second regular session of the 17th legislative term tomorrow Tuesday at 10:00 am (local time).
KUWAIT -- he Seventh relief aid plane, filled with 40 tons of necessities and supplies, departed Kuwait heading to Egypt to provide assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip.
RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinians in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Embassy in Baghdad urged citizens wishing to go hunting in Iraq to obtain the necessary permits and adhere to laws organizing such activities to avoid legal accountability. (end) aa
