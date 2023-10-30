Meet The New Leader Responsible For Levelling Supply Chain Diversity, As MSDUK Appoints Reshma Sheikh As MD

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Reshma is poised to drive MSDUK to new heights in the pursuit of a diverse and thriving supply chain sector. Reshma Sheikh's appointment comes at a pivotal juncture, with the industry seeking innovative approaches to enhance diversity and representation. With a proven track record of effecting positive change, Reshma is ideally positioned to lead MSDUK into a new era of inclusive supply chain practices.

Mayank Shah, CEO of MSDUK, said, "We are immensely proud of the achievements over the last 17 years, with over three thousand ethnic minority businesses securing a remarkable 1.5 billion pounds worth of business, which is a testament to the untapped potential within this community. Our commitment to inspiring the next generation of founders and fostering a fairer business landscape remains unwavering, and the appointment of Reshma as Managing Director will help us deliver our future vision.”

Reshma's strategic vision aligns seamlessly with MSDUK's commitment to fostering an inclusive and representative supply chain landscape. Her leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in furthering MSDUK's mission of creating opportunities for diverse businesses and bridging gaps in the supply chain.

Commenting on her appointment, Reshma Sheikh shared, "It is an honour to step into this role and lead MSDUK towards a future of greater impact and inclusivity. We are dedicated to identifying and nurturing opportunities for minority businesses within the supply chain. We aim to build a stronger, more sustainable business environment by actively seeking out spaces where diversity can thrive. Together, we will shape a future where diversity is not just valued, but integral to success."

Reshma's remarks reflect the success of the MSDUK Business and Innovation Show 2023, which left attendees inspired, motivated, and equipped with invaluable knowledge to drive supplier diversity and inclusive practices within their respective spheres. Mayank, during the event, announced Reshma's appointment, underscoring the organisation's dedication to cultivating a diverse leadership team that mirrors the global business landscape.

MSDUK is a leading organisation dedicated to empowering ethnic minority businesses and fostering inclusive growth. With a track record of securing substantial funding and supporting thousands of entrepreneurs, MSDUK continues to be at the forefront of championing diversity and innovation in the business landscape. To find out more, visit

MSDUK is a pioneering organisation committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the supply chain. Through various initiatives and partnerships, MSDUK strives to create a level playing field for diverse businesses, fostering an environment where they can thrive and contribute to the broader economy.