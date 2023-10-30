Armenia Sharply Increases Defence Spending By 125%

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Armenia's defence budget will be increased by 309 billion drams
($772 million) in 2024, the republic's Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan told the Armenian parliament, Azernews reports.
"I would like to particularly note the increase in the defence
budget by AMD 309 billion. This is 125% more than the 2018 defence
budget. It is important for us to carry out reforms in the army. At
the same time, I would like to note that the increase in the
defence budget does not contradict our announced 'peace agenda',"
Pashinyan says.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that the
agreement on opening checkpoints on the border with Turkiye will be
implemented in the near future.
"I hope that in the near future we will manage to implement the
agreement reached at the talks between the special representatives
of Turkiye and Armenia on opening the borders. At this stage, it is
planned to open the border for citizens of third countries and
holders of diplomatic passports," Pashinyan said.
According to him, infrastructure restoration work is now
underway at the checkpoints.
Recall that in protest against the occupation of Azerbaijani
lands, Turkiye closed its borders with Armenia in 1993 and broke
off all relations with the country. After the second Garabagh War,
official steps were taken to normalise relations between Ankara and
Yerevan. Turkiye appointed Serdar Kılıcı and Armenia appointed
Ruben Rubenian as a special representative for the normalisation of
relations.
MENAFN30102023000195011045ID1107331857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.