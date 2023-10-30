               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fire Installations Made In Handicraft Manner Detected In Garabagh Region


10/30/2023 8:11:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three self-propelled artillery installations belonging to illegal Armenian armed formations were detected in the Garabagh region during an inspection of the area, Azernews reports.

This armoured vehicle was designed in a handcrafted manner by installing an artillery cannon on equipment provided with a T-72 tank engine.

It should be noted that this installation is capable of launching projectiles produced in 1951 at a distance of up to 17.5 kilometers.

The use of these installations detected in firing positions in the Khankendi-Shusha direction by illegal Armenian armed detachments with the aim of shelling Shusha city during local anti-terror measures is not an exception.

