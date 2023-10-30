Fire Installations Made In Handicraft Manner Detected In Garabagh Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Three self-propelled artillery installations belonging to
illegal Armenian armed formations were detected in the Garabagh
region during an inspection of the area, Azernews reports.
This armoured vehicle was designed in a handcrafted manner by
installing an artillery cannon on equipment provided with a T-72
tank engine.
It should be noted that this installation is capable of
launching projectiles produced in 1951 at a distance of up to 17.5
kilometers.
The use of these installations detected in firing positions in
the Khankendi-Shusha direction by illegal Armenian armed
detachments with the aim of shelling Shusha city during local
anti-terror measures is not an exception.
