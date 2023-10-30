American ice hockey player, Adam Johnson, passes away in match for English club

(MENAFN) In a heart-wrenching incident, American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, aged 29, lost his life in a "freak accident" during a match for his English club, the Nottingham Panthers. The tragic incident took place during the second period of a Challenge Cup game held at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, the home of the Sheffield Steelers, on Saturday.



The Nottingham Panthers announced the devastating news on Sunday, expressing their profound grief over Johnson's untimely demise. According to reports, Johnson had suffered a slashed neck during the match, which is believed to be the result of a freak accident. The club extended its gratitude to everyone who rushed to provide assistance to Adam under the most challenging circumstances.



The Nottingham Panthers conveyed their heartbreak over the tragic loss of Adam Johnson, emphasizing his not only as an exceptional ice hockey player but also as an extraordinary teammate and person with a bright future ahead of him. The club, along with its players, staff, management, and ownership, is deeply affected by the news of his passing and pledged never to forget him.



Adam Johnson, a Minnesota native, had previously played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League (NHL) before his stint with the Malmo Redhawks in Sweden during the 2020-21 season. Following this, he played for the Ontario Reign in Canada and the Augsburger Panther in Germany before making the decision to join the Nottingham Panthers for the 2023-24 season.



In the wake of this devastating tragedy, three Elite League games scheduled for Sunday in Belfast, Fife, and Guildford have been postponed, as the hockey community and fans come to terms with the loss of an outstanding player and remarkable individual.

