French president declares intends to insert abortion rights into constitution

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that the right to access abortion will be formally integrated into the French constitution by 2024. In a social media post, Macron emphasized that this move will solidify women's freedom to choose abortion as an irreversible aspect of French law. He revealed his intention to present a draft constitutional law to the Council of State by the week's end.



This proposed measure is slated to be introduced to the Council of Ministers before the year's end and will be brought for consideration in early 2024. According to Macron's office, parliamentary examination of the text is expected to take place in the spring.



Although MP Mathilde Panot had previously introduced a similar constitutional law in November 2022, which advocated for the "right to voluntary termination of pregnancy" and was subsequently approved by the Senate in February, Macron decided to alter the wording slightly.



He chose to frame it as the "freedom" to seek an abortion rather than a "right," following a debate on the matter. Macron's office clarified that this distinction holds no substantive legal implications, as both rights and freedoms receive the same level of constitutional protection.



Constitutional revisions can be ratified through either a referendum or by garnering a three-fifths majority in both houses of parliament. Macron's office deliberately opted against a referendum to prevent an unnecessary divisive debate on abortion. They expressed concern that such a discussion could devolve into a binary for-or-against abortion discourse, which they sought to avoid.



