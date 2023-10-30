Two Vessels Heading To Odesa Region Ports Via Temporary Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, October 30, 2023, two vessels will use the temporary Black Sea corridor to enter Ukrainian seaports.

The Centre for Transport Strategies reported this, Ukrinform saw.

According to ship traffic monitoring services, the bulk carrier Seajoy is heading to the port of Odesa, and the Mohamad Y is heading to one of the ports of Odesa region.

On Sunday, October 29, the vessels Nikolaos S (to Chornomorsk) and Lady Jasmin were recorded entering Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 10, Ukraine announced new temporary routes for merchant ships sailing to/from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine. These routes have been primarily used to allow civilian vessels staying in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022 to leave.

On September 16, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said that after using the temporary corridor for the exit of ships blocked by Russian war of aggression, other civilian vessels began using the route to get to and from Odesa seaports.

According to the Ministry of Restoration, as of October 26, a total of 51 vessels had used the entry corridor. In total, 33 vessels exported more than 1.3 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products and other cargo.

Photo: Andreas Schlatterer