Enemy Drops Two Aerial Bombs On Beryslav District, Injuring Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Beryslav district and shelled Beryslav city.



Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav district military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy hit a village in Beryslav district with two guided aerial bombs," the report says.

It is noted that houses were damaged and the Holy Virgin chapel was destroyed in the attack.

Elderly woman wounded in Russian shelling ofregion this morning

Litvinov informed that Beryslav also came under fire. A 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were injured on their way out of the city. Now they are in the hospital, doctors are providing assistance to the victims.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian aggressors continue to shell Kherson region.