Russians Shell Kherson Community From Left Bank, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy fired on the Kherson community from the left bank, injuring a 60-year-old man, whose condition is assessed by doctors as moderate.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"At about 10:30 a.m., the Russian army fired on the Komyshany district of the Kherson city territorial community from the temporarily occupied left bank," the statement reads.
As noted, a 60-year-old man was injured in one of the settlements. At the time of the enemy attack, he was in an open area. The victim is currently hospitalized with acubarotrauma and multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, arms and legs. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.
As reported, the enemy fired 67 shells at Kherson city territorial community over the past day.
