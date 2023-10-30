Azerbaijan Prevents Drug Smuggling From Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Drug smuggling
from Iran to Azerbaijan, as a result of the vigilance of the
Lankaran Border Guard of the State Border Service (SBS), was
prevented on the territory of the border post located near the
village of Sym, Astara district on October 28 at 21:43 (GMT+4), the
SBS of Azerbaijan told Trend.
As a result of operational measures, narcotic drugs with a total
weight of 52 kilograms, 875 grams, as well as 9,980 methadone M-40
tablets were discovered and seized.
Operational and investigative measures are continuing.
