Azerbaijani FM Off On Official Visit To UAE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to the
capital of the United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi on October 30, 2023,
the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.
Within the framework of the visit, which took place at the
invitation of the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al
Nahyan, it is planned to hold high-level meetings.
Azerbaijan has big plans for cooperation with the UAE,
especially in the renewable energy sector. In particular,
Azerbaijan has inked three pivotal investment agreements with the
UAE-based company Masdar, facilitating the development of green
energy projects with a cumulative capacity of 1000 MW.
These contracts encompass the establishment of a 445 MW solar
power plant in Bilasuvar region, a 315 MW solar power plant in
Banke settlement of Neftchala region, and 240 MW wind power plant
projects in Absheron-Garadagh region.
These agreements constitute the initial phase of the Executive
Agreements entered into with Masdar in June 2022, focusing on the
assessment, development, and execution of 4 GW Mega projects in
renewable energy sources.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30102023000187011040ID1107331846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.