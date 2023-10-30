Azerbaijan Provides Update On Compulsory Medical Insurance Fees In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The amount of fees on compulsory medical insurance (CMI) per capita in Azerbaijan is envisaged to be 122.94 manat ($72.32) in 2024, Trend reports.

This is stated in the conclusion of the Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan on the draft law "On State Budget for 2024".

The mentioned figure is an increase in accordance with the projected at the end of 2023 consumer price index at the level of 9.5 percent.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 will amount to 34.1 billion manat ($20 billion), expenditures - 36.7 billion manat or $21.5 billion (including centralized revenues - 33.3 billion manat or $19.5 billion, local revenues - 773.1 million manat or $454.7 million, centralized expenditures - 35.9 billion manat or $21.1 billion, local expenditures - 782.4 million manat or $460.2 million).

