Azerbaijan Provides Update On Compulsory Medical Insurance Fees In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The amount of
fees on compulsory medical insurance (CMI) per capita in Azerbaijan
is envisaged to be 122.94 manat ($72.32) in 2024, Trend reports.
This is stated in the conclusion of the Accounts Chamber of
Azerbaijan on the draft law "On State Budget for 2024".
The mentioned figure is an increase in accordance with the
projected at the end of 2023 consumer price index at the level of
9.5 percent.
The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 will
amount to 34.1 billion manat ($20 billion), expenditures - 36.7
billion manat or $21.5 billion (including centralized revenues -
33.3 billion manat or $19.5 billion, local revenues - 773.1 million
manat or $454.7 million, centralized expenditures - 35.9 billion
manat or $21.1 billion, local expenditures - 782.4 million manat or
$460.2 million).
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30102023000187011040ID1107331845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.