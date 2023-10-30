Former Russia expert foresees profound geopolitical alterations

(MENAFN) Fiona Hill, the former Russia expert in the Trump administration, has suggested that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel could lead to significant shifts in the global geopolitical landscape. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Hill likened these conflicts to World War I and World War II, events that brought about major changes in the international order. She drew parallels between the Hamas attack on Israel and the historical significance of Pearl Harbor, emphasizing that it has opened a second front in today's geopolitical landscape.



The first front, according to Hill, is the Russia-Ukraine conflict. With the recent Hamas attacks on Israel triggering a new war in the Middle East, the situation has become even more complex.



While Hill did not provide specific details on how she envisions these conflicts reshaping the international order, she noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin perceives current trends as favoring Russia's interests.



Hill further pointed out that the Israel-Hamas conflict serves Putin's interests by diverting the attention of the United States and European supporters of Ukraine. She criticized the overemphasis on the struggling Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in June, asserting that this will likely be a prolonged conflict. Hill also noted that Putin may be biding his time until the 2024 United States election, which could potentially lead to a shift in Washington's support for Ukraine if Trump were to regain the presidency. She expressed concerns about the potential impact on United States allies, emphasizing the importance of maintaining reliability in international agreements.



